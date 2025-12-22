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A Sunnier Side to America 250
Art Museums Step Up
May 13
•
Gretchen Jennings
and
Rose Paquet, PhD
5
April 2026
Responding to Backlash
“Despair is easy. Cynicism is easy. Hope, on the other hand, takes work.” Felix Mufti
Apr 20
•
Gretchen Jennings
and
Rose Paquet, PhD
5
1
March 2026
Revisiting Community Care: How Museums Can Respond to ICE Threats and Intimidation of Targeted Communities
"Solidarity may be the most powerful tool we have."
Mar 27
•
Rose Paquet, PhD
and
Gretchen Jennings
4
1
WE CANNOT SELF-ERASE
"Other museums may have a choice to downplay DEI. Black museums have no choice. We are the work. We cannot self-erase." Omar Eaton-Martinez
Mar 4
•
Gretchen Jennings
and
Rose Paquet, PhD
11
1
3
February 2026
Support the Smithsonian's leadership: an opportunity
"The past is replete with examples of ordinary people working together to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. ." Lonnie G. Bunch III
Feb 12
•
Rose Paquet, PhD
and
Gretchen Jennings
8
1
4
January 2026
Think About What We Are Doing
"What I propose, therefore, is very simple. It is nothing more than to think what we are doing. " Hannah Arendt
Jan 27
•
Gretchen Jennings
and
Rose Paquet, PhD
4
2
1
The Problem with "Neutral" History
The Heritage Foundation's flawed assessment system
Jan 13
•
Gretchen Jennings
and
Rose Paquet, PhD
8
8
2
December 2025
The White House Menaces the Smithsonian
December 18 letter delivers subtle threats
Dec 22, 2025
•
Gretchen Jennings
12
2
5
"Do work that isn’t reliant on the official channels of power." Ed Simon
Guest post from Deborah F. Schwartz
Dec 19, 2025
•
Gretchen Jennings
and
Rose Paquet, PhD
5
1
The Citizen Historians movement: Learn about its origins, its rapid expansion, and how you can join
Discussion this Friday
Dec 3, 2025
•
Gretchen Jennings
and
Rose Paquet, PhD
1
November 2025
Standing Fast: Museums in the Second Trump Administration
Guest post from Stephanie Brown
Nov 24, 2025
•
Gretchen Jennings
and
Rose Paquet, PhD
10
3
5
"Don't scrub or dilute history." M. Gessen
Guest post from Marsha Semmel
Nov 4, 2025
•
Gretchen Jennings
4
3
© 2026 Gretchen Jennings
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