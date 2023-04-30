MuseumsActTogether

MuseumsActTogether

Home
Archive
About

Welcome to Museums Act Together!

This free Substack proposes to assist museums in this time of crisis:

  1. By sharing information about museums that are being defunded, censored, or otherwise pressured to shift from presenting authentic and well researched content. We need to know these things.

  2. By publishing accounts from museums that wish to share (publicly or anonymously )their challenges and responses. We need to support each other.

Join the crew

  1. If you see information about any censorship, defunding, or other types of pressure on museums or cultural institutions in your region, please send us links and we will post it (we aim to post bi-monthly).

  2. If you or your institution have stories to share that will support others in the field, please send to us and we can post as well.

  3. If you want to contribute a post, feel free to reach out.

User's avatar

Subscribe to MuseumsActTogether

Sharing examples of censorship and incursion into the work of museums and other cultural organizations; encouraging them to ACT TOGETHER AND SHARE STORIES HERE to protect their right and duty to serve the public in their sphere of expertise.

People

© 2026 Gretchen Jennings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture