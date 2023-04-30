This free Substack proposes to assist museums in this time of crisis:

By publishing accounts from museums that wish to share (publicly or anonymously )their challenges and responses. We need to support each other.

By sharing information about museums that are being defunded, censored, or otherwise pressured to shift from presenting authentic and well researched content. We need to know these things.

If you see information about any censorship, defunding, or other types of pressure on museums or cultural institutions in your region, please send us links and we will post it (we aim to post bi-monthly).

If you or your institution have stories to share that will support others in the field, please send to us and we can post as well.