As active members of Museum as Site for Social Action (MASS Action) from its beginnings, we would like to clarify its history and impact. To begin, here is a link to the Toolkit, published in 2017.

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MASS Action Logo

Background

In early 2015, Elisabeth Callihan, at the time Head of Multi-Generational Learning at the Minnesota Institute of Art (Mia) convened a group of five museum practitioners and scholars to serve as advisors to the budding project she co-founded, MASS Action. The group was guided by the question: How do we transform museums from the inside out and align them with more equitable and inclusive practices? Over the course of a couple days, Elisabeth, Chris Taylor, Aletheia Wittman, Adrianne Russell, Porchia Moore, and Rose Paquet collaborated on creating the vision and roadmap for how MASS Action would unfold over the next three years. This plan entailed the co-creation of a Toolkit (year 1) followed by its dissemination (year 2) and application (year 3).

Context

By 2014, there was widespread discussion in the museum field about the role of museums in addressing social and political issues. It had been fashionable to characterize museums as “neutral, ” in the sense of not taking sides on contemporary events as well as social issues and realities. This stance, however, was being challenged through projects like #museumsrespondtoferguson, initiated by Gretchen Jennings and led as monthly tweetchats by Adrianne Russell and Alaeia Brown, as well as #museumsarenotneutral, co-founded by LaTanya S. Autry and Mike Murawsky. In particular, the latter project emphasized that the selection of objects and the focus of interpretation always presents a perspective, and as scholar Donna Haraway explained, perspectives are always partial, rooted in a specific bodily, social, and historical position. In other words, no single viewpoint or perspective can claim universal truth; #museumsarenotneutral.

The murders of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and George Floyd; the massacre of congregants at Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston; #museumsrespondtoferguson; #museumsarenotneutral: the MASSAction Toolkit was created in this context of racial reckoning and the examination of the role of museums within the larger culture. The document was grounded in the developing international emphasis on the educational role of museums and their responsibilities to the communities they serve.

The Toolkit

As recounted in Transforming Inclusion in Museums: The Power of Collaborative Inquiry (Moore, Paquet, Wittman, 2022):

“The co-creation of the Toolkit in year 1 represents a remarkable collaborative and multivocal process through which 55 museum ‘change-makers and thought leaders’ were identified and brought together (Callihan, 2018). This group gathered in person in Minneapolis in the fall of 2016 for an action-oriented conversation around topics of equity in museums, relevant programming, and community engagement” (p. 26).

Gretchen recalls an impactful activity in which these 55 museum professionals from across the United States assembled themselves into a huge semi-circle in a large meeting space at Mia. In her words: “we’d been asked to line up against the walls in the order of our first engagement with social justice actions. I was one of the first in the semicircle, along with other veterans of Civil Rights marches in the 1960s. This engaging activity, visually illustrating a 50 year history of social activism, set the tone for the first of three meetings at Mia in 2016, 2017, and 2018.”

The Toolkit that resulted from this gathering covers many of the traditional areas of museum practice: collecting, exhibition development, interpretation, leadership and administration. This quotation from the introductory chapter sets the tone:

“It is our intention, as a collective of contributors, to provide irresistible clarity around why this work—preparing museums to become “sites for social action”—matters. We could provide many reasons, including our shifting demographic landscape, the “business case” for diversity, and the threat our current federal executive leadership poses to the rights and safety of our friends, families and communities. However, we are unified in our belief that there is also, and above all, a moral imperative for this work. It is the right thing to do, because it makes our field and our world more just and sets an uncompromising, high standard for conduct in our field” (Patterson, Wittman, Phillips, Guillotte, Quinn, Russell, p. 11)

In other words, the purpose of the Toolkit is to take well known aspects of traditional museum practice and to re-examine them in the light of current research on how museums, primarily a Western creation, were shaped by the major social movements of the last few centuries: imperialism, colonialism, and slavery.

The White House Report

The Report was authored by the Trump-appointed Domestic Policy Council. Unsurprisingly, the authors decontextualized content from the Toolkit to support their thesis that America’s story needs “saving" from the hands of the “activists” leading the NMAH and attempting to transform it into an “anti-white” institution. The approach and intention of the Toolkit was reflection and growth rather than the power-grab or “anti-white” screed described in the the Report (pp. 70-71). Moreover, the Report describes meetings of the NMAH staff to discuss the Toolkit in almost clandestine terms as if these were subversive gatherings. To the contrary, the Toolkit has been freely and widely distributed in the field at large, and the NMAH meetings presented an open discussion of current museum thinking.

Despite the Administration’s characterization of the Toolkit as a subversive, “anti-white”, “anti-American” document, it remains a freely accessible guide created by American museum professionals whose only goal is the expansion and continued relevance of the museum field.

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