MuseumsActTogether

MuseumsActTogether

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Tad Stoermer's avatar
Tad Stoermer
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Thanks for putting this on the record. What you and the other contributors did is the kind of work that seems dangerous to people who need museums to stop asking crucial questions. Glad you're still doing it.

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