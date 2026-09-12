On Tuesday, September 8, 2026, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch announced his resignation, effective at the end of the year. The Secretary denied that the continual pressure by the White House since early 2025 motivated his departure, saying instead that he wished to see more of his grandchildren and explore next steps in his long and successful professional life.

Inspiration

Some of us were disappointed by Secretary Bunch’s immediate elimination of DEI offices and programs at the Smithsonian after Trump’s first executive order in March, 2025. Yet Bunch has proved to be an inventive and effective adversary against the Administration’s attempts to make over the institution. The Smithsonian has made no substantive changes to exhibits or texts over the past year and a half, despite the Administration’s attacks on at least four different occasions: March, 2025: Executive Order 14253, Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History ; August, 2025, White House Letter Demanding Comprehensive Review and Submission of Documents. A July 4, 2026 attack on the National Museum of American History: Saving America’s Story; and a recent letter from the Department of the Interior to the Smithsonian Board of Regents threatening defunding. To each of these, Bunch has responded that the Smithsonian will conduct its own reviews; scholarship and integrity, not politics, guide decisions on content.

Disappointment

It’s difficult to lose such a powerful leader, but this was never Secretary Bunch’s fight alone. It’s true that no one is indispensable. And who can deny Bunch’s right to step down at the age of 73 after years of immense pressure? We must send the Secretary our best wishes (SmithsonianSecretary@si.edu), learn what we can from his tenure, and press on.

Persistence Together

Our colleagues at Citizen Historians for the Smithsonian, founded in August, 2025, have organized hundreds of volunteers who photographed all objects on exhibition at the Smithsonian last fall. These images are preserved in digital archives that will remain as evidence if objects are changed, not for museum goals, but by government direction. Check the CH website for their current newsletter which provides opportunities for ongoing volunteer assignments. These include continuing to photograph exhibitions or being trained as a potential interpreter for the not-yet-installed signs Trump has ordered to be placed on the Mall to warn visitors against visiting the Smithsonian.

The constant pressure on federal cultural institutions and on the Smithsonian has led to near unprecedented coverage of the museum field in the press and social media. Be sure to follow news about your local cultural institutions and be alert to attacks on their integrity. Trump’s very vocal attacks on the cultural sphere provide a context for state and local censorship and incursion.

Since this Substack began in May, 2025, we’ve grown to over 750 subscribers; our posts have been read by over 18,500 readers. Our past posts have covered a variety of approaches by museums dedicated to scholarship and undeterred by the current oppressive zeitgeist. Search for initiatives that your museum might take on. Resistance continues to grow and pressing on together is a powerful way to honor Bunch’s legacy to the field.