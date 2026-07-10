͏By now, the Administration’s July 4 jeremiad about the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has been widely covered in the press and social media. Below, we’ve republished the response of the group, Citizen Historians for the Smithsonian. We at MuseumsActTogether decided we could not improve on the analysis and specificity of this response, written by co-founder Chandra Manning. Last Fall, Citizen Historians organized over 1,700 volunteers to photograph all the images and accompanying text in Smithsonian museums. These records are stored in several digital spaces where they will remain to document what the Smithsonian had on display before state censorship forced any changes. If you want to know more about this dynamic group visit their website. See their response below. ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏ ‌ ͏

Citizen Historians for the Smithsonian

Image from NMAH’s landing page https://americanhistory.si.edu/

To all Citizen Historians:

A Response to Saving America’s Story: How Ideological Capture at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History Erases Our Heritage released by the White House Domestic Policy Council, July 4, 2026.

Overview

As you have likely heard, in conjunction with Executive Order 14253 “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” (March 27, 2025), a report titled Saving America’s Story: How Ideological Capture at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History (hereafter Report) was released by the administration on the Fourth of July, presumably because the president did not feel that he had yet done enough to try to ruin the semiquincetennial. The purpose of the Report is to discredit the National Museum of American History and demand that it propagate a falsified view of the nation’s founding and its past that omits the very disagreements and conflicts, not to mention most of the people, who brought it into being and have shaped it ever since. Such a view is of course false, but that view is more than just mistaken or a case of academic disagreement. That view is dangerous, because erasing and omitting people and groups from the nation’s past serves as legitimation for erasing or omitting them from who counts, who has rights, and who the nation has an obligation to in the present and in the future. It is also, as the body of this Response will show, not a view that the Report itself can support with reason, logic, or evidence.

The Ask

Jim, Jessica, and I (Chandra) strongly encourage all of you to contact members of your congressional delegation (you can find who they are and how to contact them here) and/or members of the Smithsonian Board of Regents (members listed here and mailing address at the end of this message), either expressing your support for something specific about the NMAH, criticizing the Report, or both.

Body of the Response

It is no accident that the administration is going after the NMAH in pursuit of its goal of erasing people and groups in the past in order to legitimate its attempts to strip them of rights in the present and future. According to the latest ratings, only about one-third of Americans approve of the President, but as longstanding data from the American Alliance of Museums shows, Americans rank museums as more trustworthy than any other source (media, government, scholars) except friends and family, with fully 92% of them regarding museums as authoritative, nonpartisan sources of information. The reason for alarm about this report, then, is not simply that it advocates a simplified narrative that professional scholars have long since discredited, which is true but not of particular interest to anyone besides professional scholars. The reason for alarm about this report is that it represents the administration’s authoritarian attempt to appropriate the public trust from the museum to itself and promote its own false story of the nation for the purpose of stripping rights and belonging from people right now and in the future.

The Report is long and tries to look authoritative by including over 500 footnotes (a number inflated by simply repeating the same sources over and over), though it also contains its share of misstatements and misunderstandings. For example, its authors don’t seem to realize that Britain had 26 colonies, not just 13, but not all joined the Revolution. And they suggest that the first Puritans were already founding an independent nation, which is patently false. And they even get the date of Executive Order 14253—which came out in 2025, not 2026—wrong on the cover page. Meanwhile, they find plenty they don’t like in the museum (as we’ll get to below) but they really don’t unveil factual errors or false information.

All of the above is true and also beside the point, because the Report is not even tangentially about facts or errors. It’s about what it calls “ideological capture,” by which it means divergence from its own falsified view of a past--in which only certain people counted and nobody ever disagreed--and a fuller story that does not shy away from difficulty or complexity in carrying out its mission as a museum dedicated to the vast canvas that is American history.

The Report’s grievances can be boiled down to three Main Complaints.

Main Complaint 1: The Museum talks about stuff the Report authors don’t like.

The vastness of the NMAH’s holdings is both breath-taking and totally absent from this Report. To capture that vastness required dozens of you wonderful volunteers and more than 12,000 photographic images. The images convey everything from the famed Star Spangled Banner display and Dorothy’s ruby slippers, to an entire exhibit on Benjamin Franklin’s scientific inquiry, to baskets and pottery and newspapers and campaign ribbons and a quilt made out of electoral tickets. They include tools and models from 18th century architecture, Thomas Jefferson’s writing desk, and signs and placards that Americans have carried to stand up for what they believed in, whether that be the abolition of slavery, stricter immigration restriction, or the right to vote. They include schoolchildren’s collecting boxes in an exhibit on philanthropy. They include presidential crockery and seals and First Ladies’ inaugural gowns. They include Lincoln’s top hat and an array of music-playing devices from gramophones to earbuds. They include mouse ears from the Mickey Mouse Club, Mr. Rogers’ sneakers, and Bert and Ernie puppets. They include uniforms and arms from conflicts ranging from the Revolutionary War to recent incursions in the Middle East. They include teapots and wigs and George Washington’s document box. They show Life Magazine coverage of the Selma to Montgomery march and they show a historical marker to Emmett Till riddled with bullets.

Yet no notice at all is given to almost any of the marvelous array on display in the wealth of galleries that our 12,000+ photographs capture. In fact, the Report authors did not seem to even realize that there is a whole section on the Revolutionary War in the Price of Freedom gallery, or that there is a whole exhibit about the gunboat Philadelphia and its role in the Revolution!

Instead, according to the report, the NMAH is nothing more than a platform for anti-white, pro-illegal alien, and radical gender ideology that “fails to substantively present America’s Founders and Founding,” ”seeks to move beyond “America First” thinking,” and “instead of presenting history concerns itself with “Anti-White Activism,” “Illegal Activism,” and “Transgender Activism.”

Its evidence for these transgressions?

For “Anti-White Activism” the best it can do is complain about the existence of Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives in a 2023 Report, grumble about the existence of an Anti-Racist Toolkit, feature a graphic about “White Culture” that the NMAAHC took down after public complaint, and reprint some pages from a workbook from a quarter-century ago (2001) about characteristics common to predominantly white spaces that make it harder for people of different backgrounds to be heard, with selectively highlighted passages. Each of these alleged transgressions is of course likely to be highly favored by many members of the public that the Smithsonian serves but more to the point, none of them is a public-facing exhibit that the museum-going public encounters when visiting the NMAH.

For “Illegal Activism,” the Report relies heavily on a deleted video, Tell Me What Democracy Looks Like, which used to be on the NMAH webpage (but no longer is, as online content, just like museum content, frequently rotates and changes ) to support the outlandish claim “that the Museum is creating programming centered on non-American groups that it believes have been oppressed by Americans and their representatives in government.”

In terms of actual exhibits that an actual visitor to the museum can (or at one point could) actually see, here’s what they’ve got:

--A placard with this text highlighted: “In a desire to unify the colonies, the first U.S. Congress chose the motto E Pluribus Unum—Out of Many, One. It took generations for those ineligible for citizenship in the new nation—including Native Americans, people of African descent, and women—to negotiate their place as part of the ‘One.’”This is supposedly evidence of “pro-illegal immigration activism.”

--From the Many Voices, One Nation exhibit, The Report shows three photographs: one of a replica of the Statue of Liberty, one of a statue of Columbia (the female personification of the United States) in a similar pose, and one of them an interpretation of Lady Liberty with a dark face and carrying a basket of tomatoes like a produce worker. Also supposedly evidence of “pro-illegal immigration activism.”

--Most of the Report’s “evidence” that the NMAH perpetrates “radical illegal activism” come from the Girlhood: Its Complicated exhibit which takes up pages and pages of the Report and appears as the chief culprit for nearly every accusation, despite the fact that it was a temporary exhibit that closed 3-and-a-half years ago and consisted of roughly half-a-dozen “3d Zine covers” addressing things like education and work lives and a handful of cases displaying things like Dominique Dawes’ Olympic gymnast suit. In other words, it was pretty tiny in comparison to the over 12,000 images of everything in the NMAH today that it took us weeks to capture. Most of the Girlhood: It’s Complicated exhibit (a walk-through of which is available via YouTube) was about the wide array of experiences that girls growing up in the U.S. have had, but the whole exhibit nonetheless provokes the ire of the Report’s authors for the mere inclusion of young people who questioned their gender identity or did not identify with gender norms….

--A display case showing black and orange monarch butterfly wings worn by marchers in Nebraska who demonstrated in support of the DREAM act in 2018, which the Report complains was visible from a panel labeled “Raising Citizens” and the Report then connects to a red, white, and blue butterfly with the word “Vote” on a T-shirt and umbrella that was recently added (so after the Girlhood exhibit was gone, and no visitor could connect the two) to the American Democracy exhibit. It is beyond difficult to see how this strung-together set of displays (none of which could be seen at the same time, and most of which cannot be seen now) would “indoctrinate” a museum visitor into any political position, let alone pose a rabid threat to American citizens….

m they do not exert complete control.Main Complaint 2: the perceived slight to the American Revolution and the Declaration of Independence in this, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration….

…The Report does not really center the Declaration so much as complain that the NMAH mounted no special programming for the 250th at all, a puzzling gripe that ignores the “In the Pursuit of Life, Liberty, and Happiness” exhibit which is threaded through the entire museum, as well as other offerings throughout the Smithsonian complex, including the special opening of the Castle for “American Aspirations.” This latter exhibit was curated for the 250th by Secretary Bunch himself, and pointedly highlights and names as American ideals liberty, fairness, democracy, hope, defending freedom and progress.

Moreover, there is extensive coverage of the Revolution in the permanent exhibit at the NMAH. The Report ignores much of this. The gunboat Philadelphia exhibit is not mentioned at all, for example. Nor is the War for Independence section in the Price of Freedom gallery. Mostly, though the Report criticizes the NMAH for the view it allegedly conveys of the Revolution as “focusing on America’s flaws.”

That would come as a surprise to the hundreds of students who have taken my history Gen-Ed class on the American Revolution, in which one of their assignments requires them to go to the Smithsonian and write a review of the portrayal of the American Revolution identifying what argument about the Revolution the display is making and showing how it supports that argument with artifacts and text. Those essays vary, of course, because a good exhibit is not seen in exactly the same way by any two people. But based on my reading of essays on this topic by close to 1000 students over the years, students repeatedly and overwhelmingly identify the story told at the Smithsonian as one that poses the question “how did colonists who were not at all united in 1763 throw off the British Empire” and answers that question by pointing to people coming together around new ideas about governance, authority, and representation. Even though many students argue that the exhibit could be improved by attention to the role of slavery, the experiences of women, and international influences, they readily discern that the story told is one of ordinary people coming together through disagreement and persuasion and pulling off what once seemed impossible. Not a single student has ever walked away thinking that they had just viewed “a narrative of a deeply flawed creation of the country and an ongoing oppression of peoples by systematically racist governing institutions,” as the Report claims, nor have they ever observed “America’s Founders, Founding, and national story” to be “missing at America’s history museum.”

There is more unintentional irony here, in that the Report, despite its sanctimonious wishes for proper veneration for the American Revolution, often criticizes the NMAH for enacting the best ideals of the Founders. It takes Barbara Clark Smith, one of the curators, to task for answering the question, “What lessons from 1776 are relevant today, and should we celebrate the 250th,” with the reply: “The Revolutionary era teaches us that profound change is possible. Despite inheriting a world structured by deep inequalities, the revolutionaries challenged these norms. They imagined a new order based on the consent of the common people. It’s up to us to ask for ourselves: What parts of our history should we celebrate today? What do we regret and how must we change? Can we unite around shared commitments in order to make a difference?” It’s hard to imagine that the colonists who threw off the British Empire and staked their right to national existence on the claim that all are created equal and the hope that future generations would keep trying to achieve that then-unrealized aspiration would see Smith’s reply as an effort to “slander” them (one of the Report’s repeated verbs). Rather, they would likely shout Huzzah!

Main Complaint 3: The NMAH and its director do not “love America.”

The Report authors are very upset that museum director Anthea Hartig does not “love America.” They make this claim based on their idiosyncratic reading of a few scattered panels that pose questions where the Report authors want certitude; and on remarks in which the authors somehow mistake adulthood for anti-Americanism (which itself is a pretty insulting attitude to hold about Americans, but it is clearly the attitude of the authors of this report).

For example, the authors repeatedly take issue with Hartig’s pledge (repeated in numerous places including a 2022 presentation available on YouTube and a 2024 address to the Organization of American Historians) that the NMAH aimed to become “the most inclusive, relevant, accessible, and sustainable museum in the nation,” which certainly sounds like a reasonable goal for the largest history museum in the nation, unless to be American is to be exclusive, irrelevant, inaccessible, and unsustainable. If that is what the report authors think of Americans, one could reasonably ask who the true detractors are here.

The most direct evidence the Report provides that Hartig does not “love America” is her remark in response to a 2022 presentation by public historian Joseph McGill about the Slave Dwelling Project (in which McGill spent nights in slave quarters throughout the country to better understand the experience of the millions of Americans whose lives were spent in bondage) that “loving America is very complicated.” The report paraphrases Hartig’s remark to conclude that she finds it difficult to love America and therefore the whole museum is intent on making visitors hate America.

The logic here is clearly nonsensical—“complicated” and “hate America” are not equivalents. And we could ask why it is that the report is so focused on how people feel when no educator’s job, whether in a museum or classroom, is to control another person’s feelings. The job is to make a person think. A text, a classroom discussion, or a museum exhibit is successful not when a person walks away feeling “I’m the greatest!” but rather when a person walks away thinking “wow, I never thought about it that way before,” and continues to revisit the new insight.

But the truth is, the report isn’t concerned about love, either, for “love is not love/Which alters when it alteration finds” as Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116 has it. Love is only love when it withstands revelation of the worst and persists anyway. Chest-thumping that shrinks from the merest glance at anything other than a superficial narrative, with no room for disagreement or room for anyone other than a few guys carved in marble—that is not love. Brittle insistence on certitude, panicked lest an onlooker encounter a question, a stumble, a paradox, a shortcoming, a blemish, a disparity, a failure, or even something unexpected, and either shatter into traumatized pieces or be somehow be turned into a raging, anti-American crusader—that is not love. Obsession, fanaticism, insecurity and jealousy, maybe, but not love.

What can you do?

So if you love the Smithsonian, now is the time to stand up for it. I know if you are reading this newsletter, you probably already have, but love keeps showing up. A way to do so now is to write to members of the Board of Regents or to members of your congressional delegation (or both) either expressing your support for the work of the National Museum of American History or your dismay at the recent report. Two to three specific points are best. You might name a specific display or exhibit and why it matters to you. You might note something about the NMAH that you think does an excellent job. Or you might explain why a falsified version of the past crafted through the type of omission and erasure that the report advocates is a problem, to you as a regular citizen.

Your voice is genuinely important, here, much more than mine. Professional historians will respond, as they should, with why the report is anathema to a professional historian. But the truth is that neither the Board of Regents nor Congress cares all that much about what upsets professional historians. They do care, and need to hear, that a falsified and sanitized view of history bothers you, a regular constituent and why you, a regular person wants and needs the full, robust, sometimes chaotic, often surprising, but always thought-provoking account of who and what the United States was, is, and is becoming, as viewed through “America’s Attic,” the National Museum of American History.

You can find contact info for your members of Congress here and the Board of Regents mailing address is:

Office of the Regents

Smithsonian Institution

PO Box 37012 MRC 050

Washington, DC

20013-7012

On page, 4, the Report states that “the public has a right to expect that [the Smithsonian] will operate as a faithful steward of the Nation’s historic and cultural heritage, not as a vehicle for ideological campaigns.” Agreed! And that is exactly what the Museum of American History does. We need to do all we can to ensure that it continues doing so, in the face of this administration’s ideological campaign to turn our Smithsonian into a tool of authoritarianism.

Ever yours, in thanks and solidarity,

Chandra

Our mailing address is:

3700 O St. NW

Washington DC 20057