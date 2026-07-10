MuseumsActTogether

MuseumsActTogether

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MB Matthews, she/her's avatar
MB Matthews, she/her
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Thank you. Volunteering is another way to support the Smithsonian. I volunteer through online and in-person roles. It's been an amazing and rewarding experience. They're currently recruiting for several museums in the DMV and New York. Look for current and ongoing opportunities here: https://www.si.edu/volunteer

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