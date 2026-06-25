Threats to major cultural institutions are less and less in the news. We may have reached the stage where, as Timothy Snyder warns, these attacks have become normalized. But they are occurring nonetheless. Some recent national and international examples:

THE PRESIDENT’S HOUSE, PHILADELPHIA

Negotiations about the text and images describing the role of enslaved people at George Washington’s Philadelphia mansion have been an on-again-off-again affair. As of this writing a Federal Appeals court has ruled that the National Park Service has the right to remove and replace text and images that do not reflect the White House’s view of history. When Gretchen visited the site in early June, the display was haphazard and confusing: bare walls where panels had been removed; random panels that had been restored; and handwritten signs affixed with masking tape—altogether unprofessional by museum standards, yet in a good way. Ordinary citizens have posted hand lettered signs to replace the absent historic information. Below are a few photos that highlight this site as a monument to protest against political censorship from the ground up.

Signs at the President's House in Philadelphia.

THE AMERICAN WOMEN’S HISTORY MUSEUM

An array of women’s history scholars and museum professionals has been working on this addition to the Smithsonian for over a decade. It was officially established by Congress in 2020. Senior staff are in place. A Board has been appointed, and exhibitions are being developed.

The White House had this museum in its sights, forbidding any content related to trans women. In May, the House rejected a bill to advance construction of the museum. Writing for Politico, Meredith Lee Hill explained: “new language added in the House Administration Committee last month dedicated the museum to ‘preserving, researching, and presenting the history, achievements, and lived experiences of biological women in the United States’ and prohibited the institution from seeking to ‘identify, present, describe, or otherwise depict any biological male as a female.’”

The bill is now stalled, and it’s hard to see it moving forward unless representatives of the museum comply. This would, in our opinion, destroy any credibility the museum might claim. As members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus announced, “A museum about women, fought for and supported by women, should not be controlled by one man.”

THE CITY OF WASHINGTON, DC

As a longtime DC resident, Gretchen reports that the cultural, symbolic nature of our capital city is under siege, just in time for the celebration of America 250. Attacks on the cultural vitality of the city began with the Mayor’s removal, without protest, of the massive Black Lives Matter letters (ordered by the same Mayor) painted on a street near the White House after demonstrations against the murder of George Floyd. Soon after, National Guard troops arrived to “safeguard” the city; these camouflaged youth, so incongruous among our monuments, have never really left. Now one of their duties is to guard the algae-infested reflecting pool between the Lincoln Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, preventing tourists from picking up samples of the blue paint coming loose from the bottom of the pool. The millions of dollars Trump spent on a no-bid contract for renovating the pool have been wasted.

Soon after his inauguration in 2025 Trump filled the Board of the city’s premiere arts venue—the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts—with his allies. The Board then added Trump’s name to the Center’s official name. Since then, the Kennedy Center has lost multiple staff, potential artists, and huge amounts of revenue due to low attendance. The Kennedy Center has become an empty shell, and now its facade is covered with tarps to conceal the (non) removal of Trump’s name, recently ordered by a judge.

Huge posters with Trump’s face adorn the public buildings in the city’s federal core. The pedestrian plaza in front of the White House, which allowed visitors to photograph the residence either through the wrought iron fence or from any angle they chose, has been blocked off. High walls shield views of the debris where the West Wing once stood. Not much information about how the Ball Room is coming along. Walking downtown recently, Gretchen saw visitors with their cameras pressed against the spaces in a black wrought iron fence. They were trying to take unobstructed photos of the White House, some two blocks away— the closest one can get these days. The annual Folklife Festival, one of the Smithsonian’s most popular events, regularly draws thousands to the July 4 holiday. No Festival this year; instead a State Fair organized by the the White House, for which the bands originally hired as entertainment have mostly refused to participate. Enough. The power of this city to awe and inspire has been sullied and diminished.

THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE MUSEUM AND INSTITUTE

A museum colleague with connections to Armenia alerted us to an example of state pressure on a library and research center in Yerevan, Armenia. In February, Vice President Vance and his wife visited Armenia and were given a tour of the Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute (AGMI) by its director, Edita Gzoyan. Ms. Gzoyan also presented the couple with books about the Armenian Genocide in the early 20th century. Her resignation was demanded and received by the country’s Prime Minister shortly after. Members of the academic community and democracy watch-dog groups assert that since Armenia is courting favors with its neighbors Azerbaijan and Turkey, who were involved in the genocide, drawing attention to past history is counter to current Armenian foreign policy. A number of scholars affiliated with the AGMI have resigned, and advocates of democracy view this as part of a wider authoritarian trend in Europe.

If nothing else, MuseumsActTogether will continue to document the incremental damage suffered by the cultural sphere as well as highlight (as in our May posting) museums’ restorative and healing work amidst the culture wars.

In other news…

Citizen Historians for the Smithsonian are looking for volunteers to photograph Smithsonian Traveling exhibits across many locations. There are 100 exhibits across 30 states and four foreign countries that need documenting. Use this form to sign up or express interest .