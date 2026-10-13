MuseumsActTogether

MuseumsActTogether

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Phyllis Hecht's avatar
Phyllis Hecht
Oct 13

Thanks, Gretchen and Rose for including the series here. We look forward to seeing everyone online on Fridays, Oct. 16-Nov. 20 at 4 pm ET! You can register here: https://www.zakros.com/events/MuseumEdition-Fall2026

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