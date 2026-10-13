

Our thanks to Phyllis Hecht for this guest post announcing an exciting new opportunity for learning and discussion. Phyllis Hecht is a recognized leader in museums, technology, and education, passionate about using digital innovation to build dynamic communities. She helped create the website of the National Gallery of Art, and is the Founding Director of the Museum Studies M.A. program at Johns Hopkins University,

Guest post by Phyllis Hecht

At a time when museums face political pressure, rapid technological change, and difficult questions about public trust, we need opportunities to come together. We need to hear what colleagues are experiencing, share ideas, question our assumptions, and consider how we can act. We also need room to imagine the museums we want to help create.

That is the spirit behind Museum Edition, a new online series I have developed and will host through Zakros InterArts beginning this fall. The series brings museum professionals, students, educators, and others who care about museums into conversation about the issues shaping our field and the possibilities ahead.

Bringing people together has been one of the great pleasures of my museum career. With Museum Edition, I hope to create a welcoming space where we can ask difficult questions, learn from one another, and find encouragement and ideas to carry into our work.

The inaugural season of Museum Edition begins October 16 and continues through November 20, with six Friday conversations exploring museum futures, community engagement, artificial intelligence, difficult histories, and the ways museums create knowledge. These are substantial subjects, but I hope the experience of joining us will feel welcoming and informal: an opportunity to spend an hour with thoughtful colleagues, ask questions, contribute experiences, and consider possibilities together.

Zakros InterArts provides a particularly interesting home for this work. A Washington, DC–based nonprofit media arts organization founded by Randall Packer, Zakros brings art, technology, and public dialogue together. As a board member and its Director of Museum Initiatives, I saw an opportunity to connect its participatory approach to broadcasting with conversations about all types of museums and their place in civic life.

Earlier Zakros programs helped shape that thinking. Gretchen Jennings, a longtime museum colleague and fellow Zakros board member, participated in a December 2025 conversation with Citizen Historians for the Smithsonian. She joined us again on July 24 for History Under Siege!, an online town hall responding to the White House report targeting the National Museum of American History.

The town hall reinforced my interest in creating an ongoing gathering. There is value in making room to consider difficult questions with others, hear perspectives beyond our immediate circles, and think about what we might do next. I wanted to carry that spirit into a series that could address immediate concerns while also opening space for imagination.

In planning the fall season, I thought about the conversations I would most like to have; the people whose work could help us ask better questions; and the topics that might belong in a conversation with one another.

We begin with Isabella Bruno (Lab for Radical Museum Futures), exploring how imagination and speculative practice can help us create tomorrow’s museums today. Milena Acosta (Japanese American National Museum) will examine community engagement from the inside out, considering how listening and relationships can shape institutional practice. Nik Honeysett (Balboa Park Online Collaborative) will help us think critically about artificial intelligence and what museums need to understand about its implications.

Omar Eaton-Martinez (National Trust for Historic Preservation) will bring questions of authority, community, and difficult history into our discussion of historic sites. Sarah Chicone (JHU Museum & Cultural Heritage Studies) and Lori Finkelstein (JHU Museums), will explore the relationship between universities and museums, and the importance of objects, inquiry, and human experience in learning. Elizabeth Merritt (Center for the Future of Museums, AAM) will close the season by considering how we can face the future, cultivate optimism, and defy dystopia.

Participants can join through live chat and questions, with opportunities for some to come on screen and contribute directly. We are also developing the Zakros Forum as a place to continue exchanging ideas, resources, and questions between events. We expect to launch the Forum at the first event on October 16 and will then follow up with a public announcement.

My hope is that people leave with something they can carry into their own work: a useful question, an example to explore, a possible collaborator, or encouragement to try an idea. I also hope they enjoy being part of the conversation. The pleasure of connecting with colleagues can help sustain us through demanding times.

Museum Edition takes place Fridays, October 16–November 20, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, live on Crowdcast. The sessions are free, and registration is required separately for each event. Visit Zakros InterArts for program details and registration.

I would love to welcome readers of Museums Act Together. Bring your questions, your experience, and your curiosity. There is much we can learn and imagine together.

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