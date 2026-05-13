Guest post by Avi Decter

Avi Decter is a retired museum Director and consultant. He spends his time publishing blogs and books, and cohosting a twice monthly webinar, Museums and Change. Join Avi on Thursday, May 14 for a discussion of “Children as Co-Creators: Rethinking Freedom and Structure in Informal Learning.” Zoom link

For more than a year now, I have been bombarded with news of the Trump Administration’s efforts to whitewash, censor, distort, and subvert American history. These efforts range from re-writing the history of the attack on the Capitol in January 2021, to denying the long-term effects of global warming. By ignoring the baleful effects of chattel slavery, segregation, and discrimination, persistent violence and warfare, and the suppression of multiple minority groups, Mr. Trump aims to replace a critical, accurate and authentic view of our history with a sunnier story of America’s 250 years of nationhood. The main thrust of these revisionist histories is to “celebrate the American spirit” of the “greatest nation in the history of the world.” This is, as John Dichtl of the AASLH notes, “a narrow vision of American patriotism, history, and ideals.”

The Trump Administration has attacked historical scholarship in two distinct ways—first by intimidation and second by promoting blatantly political and self-serving narratives and programs.

Professional historians, acting through the American Historical Association, have resisted Trump’s attack on critical scholarship and accurate interpretation. So has the American Association for State and Local History. At this point it is hard to pin down how chilling are the effects of Trump’s attacks and counter-initiatives across the public history field. I think we may safely assume that local history organizations will think hard about making their programs more inclusive, complex, and authentic. Why take unnecessary risks?

But to my surprise, one corner of the public history field appears oblivious to Trump Administration pressures to whitewash and distort history—general art museums. I recently visited five museums, three in Northern New York State and two in Philadelphia. At each of them I encountered initiatives that emphasized inclusiveness, diversity, cultural exchange, and a pluralist interpretation of American history and culture. All of them, separately and together, explicitly reject the idea of a single, simplistic, celebratory American narrative.

At the Rockwell Museum of Art in Corning, NY, I encountered a major exhibition titled “Native Now,” featuring contemporary Indigenous artists from across the continent. Some, like Teresa Baker (Mandan/Hidatsa), who is included in this year’s Whitney Biennial, are nationally known,. But what was striking were the variety of media and forms and the consistently compelling quality of the art. Accompanying the exhibition was a gallery guide, “Native Voices Now,” which included artist’s statements from a dozen of the artists, thoughtful questions about the themes represented, and QR codes to learn more about the artists in their own words. To give voice to artists of the First Nations when the Administration is trumpeting the superiority of White men is a powerful and unexpected dissent.

At the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (previously the Albright Knox Gallery) I had the privilege of seeing a major exhibition of contemporary Latinx artists, “Let Us Gather in a Flourishing Way.” This outstanding exhibition explores contemporary Latinx artists’ innovations and interventions within established traditions of painting, inviting discussion on a variety of themes and revealing the diversity and expansiveness present within the field. The fifty-eight artists in the exhibition—and those in the Latinx field more broadly—encourage us to interrogate the continued relevance of boundaries, from political borders to disciplinary confines. This exhibition therefore celebrates artists whose . . . heterogeneous and culturally specific interventions enrich one another and the history of American and contemporary art, two fields from which such artists have been historically excluded.

The work was powerful, even overwhelming. As the museum states, the exhibition “presents a vision of Latinx art that is, like the diaspora itself, infinitely complex.” Like “Native Now” at the Rockwell, the show of Latinx artists underscores the value of cultural pluralism and the critical importance of multiple, challenging interpretations of contemporary and historical America.

At the Memorial Art Gallery of the University of Rochester (MAG) I visited the American collections. On entering that suite of galleries I was stunned by the opening text panel titled “I am America.” It read: “Memorial Art Gallery is exploring new ways to reimagine our American art galleries with the generous support of The Terra Foundation for American Art. They work with organizations to foster intercultural dialogues, encourage transformative museum practices—locally and globally—and expand narratives of American art and its histories. Join us as we unearth new stories in our American art collection. We welcome your thoughts.” Here was an overt declaration of the need to embrace diversity and complexity.

Beyond the American art galleries, MAG was hosting two special exhibitions. One was a retrospective of the work of African American sculptor John Rhoden. The other was a show on “Desire and Abundance: American Culture and the Still Life.” The exhibition aims to explore how “American values take shape in the objects we make, desire, cherish, and discard. A table laden with ripe fruit, a meal served up at a luncheonette, the inside of a medicine cabinet—ordinary materials around us chronicle our lives. The still life, a genre of art that dates back to ancient times, captures everyday objects while conveying deeper meanings and hidden messages.” Among those messages are questions about whose desires and whose abundance. Both exhibitions are worthy additions to the conversation about the meaning of America 250.

Back home in Philadelphia, I hastened over to the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA) to see their newly opened exhibition titled “A Nation of Artists.” This is one component of a two-part initiative sponsored jointly by PAFA and the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA). One of the opening text panels declares that the works exhibited are a selection from two centuries of artistic expression that “tell the story of American art. This story is composed of various artistic voices and narratives, each told from a different perspective.” Sections of the exhibition directly address issues such as prosperity and inequity, labor and social issues, exoticism, authenticity, self-representation, and cultural hybridity. A major gallery is devoted to “Looking West,” which explores how imagination forms collective understanding, including the ways that “ideas about expansion have shaped American identity and culture since before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.” The PAFA exhibition combines works of great beauty and compelling power with interpretive texts that call out industrial pollution, sexism, racism, and a host of other challenging issues in American history. This is not the A250 narrative of Mr. Trump’s dreams.

Meanwhile, at PMA, the other half of “Nation of Artists” is even more direct. The opening panel of the new show declares:

“For over 250 years, the United States has been a flourishing center for creativity, teeming with artists emerging from Indigenous communities and from cultures around the world. . . . The complexity of this creatively over time tells us that there is not one “American Art,” but an assembly of stories that unfolded as separate traditions or, more often, grew out of an exchange of ideas, techniques, and, materials drawn from local and international sources.”

A more emphatic statement of American pluralism could hardly be imagined.

Like its PAFA counterpart, the PMA exhibition displays works of beauty and power. More, in its opening galleries, it explodes the boundaries separating folk art, work by self-taught artists, and work by studio-trained artists. It also elides the distinctions among craft objects, decorative arts, and fine arts. And, even as it challenges conventional ideas about art and cultural distinction, it raises basic questions about American history. Object labels speak about “the arrogance of Manifest Destiny,” “broken treaties and violent settlement,” “a department store sale as a wild, frenzied landscape,” “the horrors of war,” the “sometimes introspective, more often aggressively masculine” approach of action painting,” and the “gritty aspects of city life.” Here we have an assembly of narratives the embody the rich complexity, the grace and mystery of a great, various nation.

At a moment when the integrity of historical narratives is under attack, I think we can take comfort in the work of American art museums as they embrace heterogeneity and multiculturalism, pointing us to a sunnier and more realistic outcome for America 250.

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